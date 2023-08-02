Serie A giant closes the door on Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata – ‘We have a competitive squad’

Atletico Madrid are still dealing with significant uncertainty over their squad going into the season, with a number of key assets potentially on the move.

Midfielder Marcos Llorente is the latest to be linked with a move away from Los Colchoneros, while the likes of Joao Felix and Alvaro Morata continue to be linked with moves.

The latter looked as if he was close to a move away from Atletico to Serie A earlier in the summer, as was the case with Saudi Arabia. However that talk has died down. Now, Max Allegri has ruled Juventus out of the race for their former striker.

“I have a lot of appreciation for Morata, but right now Juve have a competitive squad, we have four strikers.”

Beyond Juventus, there are still several options for Morata. Diario AS claim that the reason he has not moved is due to the €21m asking price set by Atleti.

Inter and Roma were both in talks with Morata’s agent, but the former have refused to budge from the €15m they were willing to put on the table. It is not yet clear how much Saudi Arabia were willing to offer, if Morata would be open to a move, or indeed if their interest remains.

Diego Simeone would likely have to go back into the market if they did lose Morata. At 30 years of age, the club are unlikely to turn down a good offer for him, but Memphis Depay, Antoine Griezmann, Angel Correa, Joao Felix and Sergio Camello are unlikely to satisfy El Cholo. The latter two are likely to move on, while only Memphis approaches being a natural number nine.