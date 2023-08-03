22-year-old AC Milan starlet turns down Real Sociedad and Sevilla to remain in Serie A

Following David Silva’s abrupt retirement from professional football, caused by a serious knee injury, Real Sociedad have been on the lookout for a replacement.

Their search has been rather luckless so far, which led them to registering their interest in AC Milan starlet Charles de Ketelaere. The 22-year-old is not in the Rossoneri’s plans after a difficult first season at the club.

Sevilla are also interested in signing de Ketelaere, although it now appears that he won’t be signing of either club. Instead, he will remain in Serie A to join Atalanta, as reported by Relevo.

Atalanta will pay €3m for a one-year loan, and they will have a non-mandatory buy option included in the deal, believed to be in the region of €23m.

There is sure to be disappointment at both Real Sociedad and Sevilla following their failure to sign de Ketelaere. Other targets must now be considered by both sides.