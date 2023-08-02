Real Sociedad keen on signing AC Milan starlet as possible David Silva successor

In the last couple of weeks, Real Sociedad have been rocked by a serious knee injury suffered by talisman David Silva, which ultimately forced the premature retirement of the 37-year-old playmaker.

As a result, La Real have been on the lookout for a new attacking midfielder. Several names have been linked, including Manchester United’s Donny van de Beek. Relevo have now reported that the Basque side are also interested in AC Milan youngster Charles de Ketelaere.

Belgian international de Ketelaere has struggled since joining Milan from Club Brugge, and a new start may well be required in Spain. Another unnamed LaLiga side are reportedly also keen on signing him, but La Real appear to be best-placed.

A loan-plus-buy option is likely to be the favoured deal for both parties, and Real Sociedad will hope that they are finalise the move before the start of the new LaLiga season in just nine days’ time.