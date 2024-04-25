La Liga midfielder not interested in joining Arsenal or Bayern Munich this summer – “It’s just rumours”

At was the case in 2023, Martin Zubimendi has again been linked with a move away from Real Sociedad in the summer transfer window. The 25-year-old pivot has been linked with the likes of Arsenal and Bayern Munich, while Barcelona continue to hold an interest (although they won’t act on it for now due to money issues).

Despite this, Zubimendi is not interested in leaving La Real, as he revealed in an interview with Kooora (via Marca).

“It’s all just rumours, and they don’t bother me. I’m happy at Real Sociedad, it’s my home. I can’t say I will be here all of my career, because maybe in the future Real Sociedad won’t want me here.”

Zubimendi was speaking ahead of Real Sociedad’s showdown clash with Real Madrid on Friday night. Jude Bellingham won’t be present for Los Blancos due to illness, which is good news for La Real, as Zubimendi considers him to be the best player in La Liga.

“For me, the best is Jude Bellingham, because of the impact he’s had with Real Madrid, who are close to winning the title. There are several other players who are also standing out a lot, such as Antoine Griezmann at Atletico Madrid.”