South American giants hoping to pull off Sergio Ramos coup as Real Madrid legend remains free

Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos remains a free agent following his departure from Paris Saint-Germain. It could lead to a surprise move for the 37-year-old.

Ramos himself was reportedly keen to return to hometown club Sevilla, but Los Nervionenses did not want to bring him back. Meanwhile the most recent reporting was that he wanted to settle his future before August, with Saudi Arabia and Major League Soccer his most likely destinations.

Ya cerrado Cavani, Roman sueña con Sergio Ramos. ¿Llegará como el uruguayo? pic.twitter.com/tTmTnazncP — Damian Villagra (@DamianAvillagra) July 30, 2023

Yet his lack of movement suggests he is not satisfied with the options on the table for him currently. Cadena Cope reference Argentine journalists Damian Villagra of TyCSports, who says that Sporting Director Juan Roman Riquelme dreams of adding Ramos to his recent star recruit in Edinson Cavani.

There is little clarity on what Ramos will decide to do this summer, or what options remain to him. Spain’s record cap-holder fought off injuries from last season to put together a solid season at PSG as a starter last campaign – it would be something of a surprise if he were not to end up with a solid option.