Real Madrid defender could be in line for shock renewal as Carlo Ancelotti trust pays dividends

Real Madrid left-back Ferland Mendy has rarely enjoyed the praise and fluffy words from the press and fans in the Spanish capital, but he has from Carlo Ancelotti. The Frenchman has returned to form this season after two injury-hit campaigns, and it could be lucrative for him.

As per Relevo, Real Madrid are now considering offering a renewal to Mendy, who has just a year left on his deal. The 28-year-old has becoming the de facto starter again and performed well, leading Los Blancos into a rethink, although there are some heavyweight figures still advocating for a sale this summer.

That in part is down to Real Madrid’s decision to move Leny Yoro ahead of Alphonso Davies on their list of priorities, as they feel Mendy could do the job at left-back next season. If a good offer comes in for Mendy, there is still a chance that they make a sale and go after Davies, but in theory only a very good price will tempt them into moving for the Bayern Munich full-back.

Ancelotti has described Mendy as the best defensive left-back in the world this season, and against Manchester City, he was not beaten by any of the opponents that Pep Guardiola threw at him during the Champions League quarter-finals. While Mendy no doubt lacks some of the technique of some of the other top left-backs in the world in the final third, he remains a sure thing in his own.