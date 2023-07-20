Sergio Ramos to decide future in the next 10 days, between two destinations

Former Real Madrid and Sevilla star Sergio Ramos is set to decide his future before the end of July, according to MD.

Ramos is a free agent after his deal with Paris Saint-Germain was not renewed this summer, and has been considering his options since. Supposedly he was keen on a return to Andalusia, but that fell through due to a lack of interest from Sevilla.

Meanwhile Brazilian giants Flamengo were interested, but Ramos does not want to move to Brazil. His future lies either in Saudi Arabia or in the USA in Major League Soccer.

Now 37, Ramos is no doubt in the twilight of his career. In Saudi Arabia he will no doubt earn far more than anywhere else, and he could join former teammate Karim Benzema there. Or he may opt to follow former Barcelona legends Sergio Busquets and Lionel Messi to America, where the lifestyle is much more comfortable.