Real Madrid change priorities – likely to pull out of Alphonso Davies pursuit this summer

Real Madrid have been heavily linked with Canadian full-back Alphonso Davies over the past year, with many expecting him to arrive this summer. However that now looks unlikely, as per the latest in the Spanish capital.

Davies has not renewed his contract with Bayern Munich, with just a year left on it, and reportedly has a verbal agreement on terms with Los Blancos. The Bavarian side have made it clear publicly that if Davies does not renew his deal, then they will look to sell him this summer.

Meanwhile Real Madrid were planning on signing him on a cut-price fee somewhere between €30-40m this summer, but Relevo have revealed that contacts between Davies and Real Madrid have cooled in recent weeks. Only in the event that they secure a deal on very advantageous terms, or if Ferland Mendy leaves this summer, will they look to get a deal done.

The reason is a change in priorities for Los Blancos. The performances of Mendy have been a pleasant surprise for Real Madrid, and he could earn himself a renewal, although there are those at the club that believe he should be sold. Coupled with that development, the injury to David Alaba and the likely departure of Nacho Fernandez mean they will focus their efforts on signing Lille defender Leny Yoro this summer.

The 18-year-old defender, who Real Madrid are interested in and have been following for months, has become a key target, as they seek to move for a generational talent by all accounts. Yoro also has a year left on his deal, is keen to leave, and looks as if he will be sold this summer. The following summer, the door will be open for Davies to join on a free from Bayern.

There is of course the risk that Davies then renewing with Bayern, or that another club makes a move for him. In recent months Premier League sides have looked into Davies, but the presumption that he would head to Real Madrid has got in the way of other sides moving for him. That could change now.