Why Real Madrid and Luka Modric still don’t have clarity on his future

Real Madrid have gone about addressing the players that have expiring contracts, with Nacho Fernandez set to leave, Lucas Vazquez negotiating a new deal, Toni Kroos poised to extend his contract and even Andriy Lunin in talks over a new deal. However the future of 38-year-old Luka Modric remains unclear.

It seemed likely that Modric would move on after losing his role as a starter at Real Madrid, but there have been recent reports that the Croatian is considering staying next season anyway. The veteran still remains the player with the 13th most minutes in the Real Madrid squad, and played the entire match in El Clasico last weekend.

Nevertheless, a contract offer is yet to arrive from the club. A situation that looks set to go the distance, Matteo Moretto has revealed to Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing that the reason for so much uncertainty is that the two are yet to speak frankly about the coming season. Modric is keen to know what kind of role the club see for him, and Los Blancos are keen to find out what kind of role Modric will require.

Eventually, one of the two will have to blink and declare their intentions first. Modric’s decision could have consequences for the likes of Dani Ceballos, who currently is not getting much game time, and is keen to exit this summer as a result. Should Modric leave, then Ceballos could perhaps be talked into staying.