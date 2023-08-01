Almeria in talks to sign Croatian international goalkeeper, Ligue 1 midfielder also close to joining

Following the sale of El Bilal Toure to Atalanta, which cost €28m plus €4m in add-ons, Almeria are now looking to re-invest these funds into their playing squad.

A new striker will be needed, although other areas are also being looked at. Real Madrid youngster Sergio Arribas is a target, and as Relevo have reported, Almeria are also looking to sign a new goalkeeper and central midfielder.

For the former, Almeria have identified Dominik Livakovic, who is the current number one for the Croatian national team. They are in talks with Dinamo Zagreb over a possible transfer, and there is optimism that a deal can be completed, which would be a major coup for Vicente Moreno’s side.

Almeria are also close to signing Dion Lopy from French side Stade Reims. The Senegalese is a defensive midfielder, who can also act as a pivot when required.

Losing Toure was certainly a big blow for Almeria, but the money generated from his sale looks like it could help improve their squad as a whole going into the new season, which gets underway later this month.