Former Manchester United product went on X-rated rant at referee in tunnel after being sent off in La Liga

Warning: Explicit language.

At 23 years of age, Belgian forward Largie Ramazani received the second red card of his career – both for double yellows and both this season – but he was not willing to go quietly. The former Manchester United product will receive an automatic one-match ban, but his rant could see him miss a significant chunk of the remaining six games.

Almeria are likely to be heading down anyway, and their defeat had a familiarly frustrating feel against Villarreal, as the Yellow Submarine scored the winner in the 92nd minute. Villarreal coach Marcelino Garcia Toral even admitted that Almeria were extremely unlucky not to win.

Alexander Sorloth had missed the birth of his child – despite having permission from the club to go on leave – to score the winner. That came after Ramazani was sent off after a yellow in the 82nd minute and another in the 87th, after a tangle with a Villarreal midfielder.

After the match, Ramazani repeatedly f-bombed referee Miguel Angel Ortiz Arias in the tunnel, with a colourful variety of insults accompanying them. Unfortunately for Ramazani, Ortiz seems to have a fair command of English, after including ‘f***ing d***head’, ‘f***ing c***’ and ‘f***ing idiot’ in his match report.