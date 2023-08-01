Almeria, Real Mallorca leading race to sign €10m-rated Real Madrid starlet

The future of several Real Madrid youngsters has been the subject of speculation over the last few weeks. Carlos Dotor has left to join Celta Vigo, while Rafa Marin look set to remain and sign a new contract, despite interest from the likes of Villarreal and Real Betis.

Sergio Arribas is another to be heavily linked with a move away. The 21-year-old is not expected to be part of Carlo Ancelotti’s plans for the upcoming season, so he is likely to depart before the end of the summer.

A number of clubs in Spain and Germany are interested in signing Arribas, and Relevo have reported that Almeria and Mallorca are the two favourites to sign him. Both sides have money to spend, with Almeria having sold El Bilal Toure for €28m and Mallorca selling Kang-in Lee for €22m.

Real Madrid are reportedly looking for €10m in order to part ways with Arribas this summer, and they also want a 50% sell-on clause inserted into the deal. It remains to be seen whether Almeria or Mallorca abide by these demands.