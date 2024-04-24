Almeria forward given five-match ban for X-rated rant at referee after being sent off

Almeria will be without forward Largie Ramazani for five or their final six matches of the La Liga season, with the Belgian having been handed a strong suspended from the Spanish Football Federation’s Competition Committee.

Ramazani was sent off late on during Almeria’s defeat to Villarreal at the weekend, but he did not go quietly. After full time, he was furious with referee Miguel Angel Ortiz Arias, and unloaded an X-rated rant in his direction.

The incident was noted in Ortiz Arias’ referee report, and it was handed on to the Competition Committee. They returned their verdict on Wednesday, and handed out an additional four-match suspension to the 23-year-old, on top of the match he would miss anyway for the red card.

Largie Ramazani ha sido sancionado con 5 partidos ▪️ El Comité de Competición de la RFEF le impone un encuentro por la doble amarilla ante el Villarreal y cuatro por lo reflejado en el acta arbitral — UD Almería (@U_D_Almeria) April 24, 2024

It puts the cherry on top of a dismal season for Almeria, whose relegation from La Liga could be confirmed this weekend. A victory against Getafe would not be enough if both Celta Vigo and Mallorca also win their matches – anything other than three points would send Pepe Mel’s side down to Segunda, regardless of other results.