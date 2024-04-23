La Liga midfielder forced to turn around on way to airport to complete MLS transfer

The examples of players traveling to complete transfers before being told to turn around added Iddrisu Baba to their ranks this week. With the Major League Soccer transfer window shutting today, a deal for the Ghanaian collapsed at the last minute

Baba, 28, was on loan from RCD Mallorca with an obligatory buy-clause at Almeria as part of a deal last summer that saw Samu Costa head the other way. Yet with Almeria all but relegated, and Baba not a guaranteed starter, they had agreed a deal for him to join New England Revolution in MLS.

The midfield enforcer was on his way to Barcelona to complete a medical, and presumably to catch a flight to New York, only to be told at the last minute there had been a disagreement on fees, and was forced to turn around and head back to Andalusia. Relevo say he will likely be for sale this summer at any rate.

That will be the case for much of Almeria’s squad, as they try to rebuild for next season in Segunda after two campaigns in La Liga.