Real Sociedad did not re-sign new Villarreal striker due to long-term injury concerns

On Tuesday, Villarreal announced the signing of Alexander Sorloth. The Norwegian international joins on a five-year deal from RB Leipzig after a fee of €10m (€8m fixed, €2m add-ons) was agreed between the two clubs.

Sorloth had spent the last two seasons on loan from Leipzig at Real Sociedad. He impressed in San Sebastian, especially last season after scoring 12 goals in LaLiga to help the Basque side qualify for the Champions League.

When Sorloth signed for Villarreal, questions were raised as to why La Real did not enter the bidding to re-sign him. As reported by Radio Marca Donostia (via MD), their reason for this was because they had concerns over his knees.

La Real felt that Sorloth is suspectable to knee injuries, which could rule him out for a long period of time. As a result, they decided that it was not worth it to sign the Norwegian international.

Real Sociedad will hope that their decision does not come back to bite them going forward, but Sorloth will be hoping that he can help Villarreal pip his former side in the race for the Champions League places when the new season gets underway.