Villarreal announce signing of former Real Sociedad striker Alexander Sorloth

Villarreal’s impressive summer transfer window has continued on Tuesday, as they have announced the signing of Alexander Sorloth from RB Leipzig.

Sorloth spent the last two seasons on loan at Real Sociedad, and it was in 2022-23 that he particularly impressed. He scored 12 goals in LaLiga as La Real secured Champions League qualification for the first time in over a decade.

Leipzig have been looking to move Sorloth on this summer, and despite interest from La Real in signing him permanently, it is Villarreal that have swooped in to secure his signature.

Sorloth will replace Nicolas Jackson in Quique Setien’s squad, following the Senegalese’s big-money move to Chelsea earlier this move. He had signed on a permanent basis for a fee of €10m, penning a five-year contract at Los Groguets.

Sorloth joins fellow new signings Ben Brereton Diaz, Denis Suarez, Santi Comesana, Ilias Akhomach and Ramon Terrats at Villarreal, and they will be gunning for the Champions League places in LaLiga when the new season gets underway next month.