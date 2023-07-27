Kylian Mbappe saga ‘close to reaching its conclusion’, potential Real Madrid fee revealed

The Kylian Mbappe saga rumbles on, but according to the latest coming out of Madrid, that may not be the case for much longer.

The French forward is not on Paris Saint-Germain’s preseason tour as they try to force him into a move, but seemingly the only deal he wants is one with Real Madrid. After rejecting an offer to play for Al Hilal, they believe he has already made a pact with Los Blancos.

However Ramon Alvarez de Mon has told RadioMarca that the impasse between Mbappe and PSG is coming to an end, claiming “he is close to becoming a Real Madrid player.”

Alvarez de Mon continued on to say that the prospective fee in play would be a world record €230m, despite the fact he is available for free next summer. It is noted that part of that fee would be set aside for Mbappe himself though.

The chequered flag has been waved for the Mbappe deal on several occasions previously, and until Mbappe is in the home dressing room at the Santiago Bernabeu, it is impossible to tell whether it will happen this time or not.

It does tally with a previous report that Mbappe may arrive in Madrid within a week’s time, but as has been seen with him before, drastic turns can take place at the last minute.