Kylian Mbappe turns down Al Hilal approach, PSG convinced of Real Madrid agreement

Kylian Mbappe has dominated headlines over the last few weeks, and especially so in the last few days, since it emerged that Al Hilal had submitted a record-breaking €300m bid to Paris Saint-Germain for the 24-year-old.

Mbappe has been transfer-listed by PSG as a result of his unwillingness to sign a new contract. His current deal expires next summer, and the French champions are determined to not lose him for free.

PSG accepted Al Hilal’s offer, but Mbappe has rejected the contract offer from the Saudi Arabian side, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

Despite Al Hilal delegation flying to Paris Kylian Mbappé has rejected to negotiate with Al Hilal ⛔️🇸🇦 #PSG Mbappé has currently no intention to open talks despite €200m fixed salary proposal plus 100% image rights. ⚪️ PSG, convinced that Mbappé agreed terms with Real Madrid. pic.twitter.com/bsbF0zlreP — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 26, 2023

It means that the situation goes back to square one, and PSG are left scrambling to sell their star asset this summer in order to avoid losing him for nothing in 12 months’ time.

PSG believe that Mbappe’s rejection of Al Hilal’s offer furtherly enforces their belief that the Frenchman has already agreed a deal with Real Madrid to join them as a free agent next summer.

It remains to be seen how Mbappe’s situation plays out over the next few weeks. Real Madrid will be keeping a close eye on things, although they aren’t planning to enter negotiations with PSG anytime soon.