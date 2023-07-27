Juventus close to agreeing deal with Valencia for U20 World Cup winner

There has been a fair bit of speculation this summer surrounding the future of Valencia’s Facundo Gonzalez. The 20-year-old, who won the U20 World Cup earlier this year with Uruguay, has been attracting plenty of interest, especially from Italy.

AC Milan are one of those to be keen on signing Gonzalez, although they have been joined in the race by Juventus and Salernitana. According to Salva Gomis, it is Juve that are favourites to sign him.

🇮🇹 Siguen los intereses desde Italia: Milán, Salernitana y Juventus ⭐ La Juve es la opción que está en cabeza y como favorita 🔜 No hay nada cerrado pero se espera que se resuelva todo entre las partes próximamente 🇺🇾 Facu González ha insistido en salir trayendo una oferta https://t.co/AYOjYeEs1J pic.twitter.com/Tijf1b9IlQ — Salva Gomis (@SalvaGomis97) July 27, 2023

Fabrizio Romano has also advanced that Juventus are close to agreeing a deal with Valencia, which would see the young central defender head to the Italian giants.

Juventus, favourite to sign Facundo González from Valencia as agreement in principle is now on the verge of being reached ⚫️⚪️🇺🇾 #Juventus González, prepared to accept – as first called by @SalvaGomis97. pic.twitter.com/TJ0uCqlCAh — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 27, 2023

Gonzalez is prepared to accept Juventus’ offer, and if a deal is completed, Valencia would be losing one of their most promising young players.

There has been plenty of doom and gloom surrounding Valencia over the last few years, and Gonzalez’s departure, which looks likely at this stage, looks set to add to the misery.