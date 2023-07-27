Valencia

Juventus close to agreeing deal with Valencia for U20 World Cup winner

There has been a fair bit of speculation this summer surrounding the future of Valencia’s Facundo Gonzalez. The 20-year-old, who won the U20 World Cup earlier this year with Uruguay, has been attracting plenty of interest, especially from Italy.

AC Milan are one of those to be keen on signing Gonzalez, although they have been joined in the race by Juventus and Salernitana. According to Salva Gomis, it is Juve that are favourites to sign him.

Fabrizio Romano has also advanced that Juventus are close to agreeing a deal with Valencia, which would see the young central defender head to the Italian giants.

Gonzalez is prepared to accept Juventus’ offer, and if a deal is completed, Valencia would be losing one of their most promising young players.

There has been plenty of doom and gloom surrounding Valencia over the last few years, and Gonzalez’s departure, which looks likely at this stage, looks set to add to the misery.

