Fresh target: Barcelona following La Liga midfielder as potential pivot option

Barcelona are looking for a midfielder to screen their defence next season, and gradually, options are starting to emerge. With uncertainty over their budget for the summer, a number of players have been linked with the position.

Everton’s Amadou Onana is believed to be their first choice, but a price tag of €50-60m means a move looks highly difficult, while Real Betis’ Guido Rodriguez, a target previously for the Blaugrana, has also been offered to the club on a free.

🚨 Barcelona consider selling Frenkie de Jong in order to bring a world class pivot to the club. However, it would be quite the task to convince the Dutchman. @joaquimpiera — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 24, 2024

Marca have revealed that another option that Barcelona have been scouting is Valencia’s Pepelu. The 25-year-old joined Los Che from Levante last season, and Barcelona’s talent-spotters value his positional sense and quality on the ball. Following a 1-1 draw at Mestalla in December, Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez also met Pepelu in the corridors, and congratulated him for the season he was having.

Pepelu has been one of the major reasons for Valencia’s improved season this year, helping take them from relegation candidates to European contenders, as they sit one point behind Real Betis in 7th with six games to go. The holding midfielder has started all 32 of Valencia‘s games this season in La Liga, and has provided a platform for Ruben Baraja’s side to build from, both with and without the ball. It is not clear how much money Valencia would ask for, but he has four years remaining on his deal.

Image via Ivan Terron / Afp7