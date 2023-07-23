AC Milan want Valencia defender as replacement for impending Villarreal signing

AC Milan have been very active in the Spanish market so far this summer. They are currently working on deals for two current LaLiga players: Valencia’s Yunus Musah and Samuel Chukwueze of Villarreal.

That number could soon rise to three, with MilanNews reported that Milan are lining up a move for another Valencia player: Facundo Gonzalez. The 20-year-old is on the fringes of the first team at Los Che, although the Rossoneri harbour hopes of pricing him way this summer.

Gonzalez is Milan’s top target replace Matteo Gabbia in the first team squad – the latter is set to join Villarreal, with a deal expected to be finalised at some point next week.

Gonzalez has had an excellent year so far. He came runner-up with Uruguay at the U20 Sudamericano at the start of 2023, and then won the U20 World Cup earlier this summer.

Gonzalez could now move to Italy to continue his career, but Valencia will be desperately hoping that they can hold on to him this summer.

