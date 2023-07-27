Barcelona star’s versatility could see him re-enter Xavi Hernandez’s plans

One of those to impress during Barcelona’s pre-season friendly defeat to Arsenal on Thursday morning was Ferran Torres. The 23-year-old played as a striker during the second half of the match, scoring in the 88th minute.

Barcelona have been hoping to sell Torres this summer, as he is down the pecking order under Xavi Hernandez. Ousmane Dembele and Raphinha are preferred on the right wing, which is Torres’ natural position.

However, a sale looks unlikely as Torres has continuously re-iterated his desire to stay at Barcelona, and according to Sport, Xavi is looking at ways to implement him for next season.

Torres is a very versatile footballer, and he can play all across the front three. Xavi could look to rely on this going forward, especially with no natural backup option to striker Robert Lewandowski, with Vitor Roque not joining until next year. Xavi is also contemplating using Torres on the left as an interior, a position he impressed in at times during last season.

Barcelona will now look to retain Torres going forward, and he will be given the chance to prove him worth.