Barcelona star issues strong statement on future – ‘I’m capable of playing for Barcelona’

Barcelona winger Ferran Torres has issued a statement of intent, claiming he will remain at the club no matter what this summer.

Torres, 23, has perhaps been the least impressive of Barcelona’s deep forward line over the last 12 months, and thus has been linked with an exit all summer. The Blaugrana might want to try to recoup some of the €55m they spent on Torres, but it appears they will be unable to do so.

“The names are put in other places by the journalists. I have a contract, I’m going to stay, I have it clear. I think I’m capable of playing for Barca. What is said about me doesn’t matter to me. I have to be calm with myself and work like the best because the reward comes,” Torres told Relevo.

He was making no excuses for his previous performances though.

“It’s very clear to me. I am the first to be self-critical, I know that the previous season was not good. It is one of the things I have learned the most in my career. Those ups and downs that I had have helped me to be stronger now.”

Those comments were made after Barcelona were beaten 5-3 by Arsenal in their preseason opener, and Torres got on the scoresheet himself, converting his chance well late on.

“It’s very important to start with goals. I’ll give it my all and fight.”

“The more versatility you have, the more doors you open for yourself. I can play in various positions and that’s good for me and for the team.”

The Blaugrana face Real Madrid next, in a match that will require them to up their level in order to avoid conceding so many.

Meanwhile Barcelona continue to have headaches about both their forward line and their salary limit. So far they are yet to sell any players for money outside of Francisco Trincao and Antoine Griezmann, deals which were already agreed. Yet it does not look as if it will be Torres who goes.

In addition, neither Torres nor Ansu Fati would have been happy with their minutes last season, but the return of Ez Abde means that one of the three will likely be encouraged to move.