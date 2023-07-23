Florentino Perez ‘calm’ over Kylian Mbappe transfer saga

Real Madrid club president Florentino Perez has offered a nonchalant update over Kylian Mbappe.
Los Blancos could potentially be forced to change their transfer strategy on the France captain this summer amid growing drama in Paris.
Paris Saint-Germain opted to exclude Mbappe from their travelling squad for a preseason tour of Japan this month as they look for a resolution over his future.
Mbappe has remained steadfast on his refusal to sign a contract extension until 2025, and PSG are potentially ready to sell him next month, to avoid a 2024 free transfer exit.
The latter is Real Madrid’s Plan A for Mbappe, with the club already in talks over a deal, but PSG’s stance could alter the situation.
However, despite the possibility of being dragged into a €200m bidding war with clubs from Saudi Arabia, Perez is unmoved by the rumours.
The 76-year-old was asked about his mood on Mbappe, on route to voting in the Spanish general election, and he is remaining calm.
Florentino Perez only had eyes for the ballot box and not for Mbappe today🗳️pic.twitter.com/pClK1LEs9c
— Football España (@footballespana_) July 23, 2023