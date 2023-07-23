Florentino Perez ‘calm’ over Kylian Mbappe transfer saga

Real Madrid club president Florentino Perez has offered a nonchalant update over Kylian Mbappe.

Los Blancos could potentially be forced to change their transfer strategy on the France captain this summer amid growing drama in Paris.

Paris Saint-Germain opted to exclude Mbappe from their travelling squad for a preseason tour of Japan this month as they look for a resolution over his future.

Mbappe has remained steadfast on his refusal to sign a contract extension until 2025, and PSG are potentially ready to sell him next month, to avoid a 2024 free transfer exit.

The latter is Real Madrid’s Plan A for Mbappe, with the club already in talks over a deal, but PSG’s stance could alter the situation.

However, despite the possibility of being dragged into a €200m bidding war with clubs from Saudi Arabia, Perez is unmoved by the rumours.

The 76-year-old was asked about his mood on Mbappe, on route to voting in the Spanish general election, and he is remaining calm.