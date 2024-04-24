Real Madrid President crossed paths with Clasico referee before game

Amid controversy over the refereeing during El Clasico on Sunday night, it has been revealed that Real Madrid President Florentino Perez met official Cesar Soto Grado before the match.

Perez had been in the Real Madrid dressing room ahead of the match against Barcelona, when he left and bumped into Soto Grado in the tunnel, as per MD, and he greeted the referee. Perez was accompanied by match delegate and former referee Carlos Megia Davila.

🚨 Barcelona have not received all documentation regarding Lamine Yamal's ghost goal against Real Madrid. They will therefore go to the ordinary court. Laporta wants to investigate whether El Clásico can be replayed if the goal turns out to be legal. @EsportsRAC1 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 24, 2024

This of course amid ire from Barcelona about Soto Grado’s performance, with the club reportedly looking to take legal action over Lamine Yamal’s ghost goal, and President Joan Laporta threatening a potential replay of the game.

While it is certainly unusual for presidents to have access to officials before games, it would have been unusual if Perez had not greeted him as he passed. At any rate, the inference of any sinister intentions on part of the Real Madrid president seem misplaced, if only because one would presume that he would be far more subtle about it than to conduct such business in the tunnel.