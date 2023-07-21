Kylian Mbappe not joining PSG preseason squad

Kylian Mbappe will not travel with the Paris Saint-Germain squad for their preseason tour of Japan.

Mbappe is expected to trigger a renewed transfer battle in the coming months with his future in Paris looking increasingly uncertain.

The France captain is set for a crucial few weeks in the French capital as he looks to plan for the 2023/24 season.

Understand PSG consider Mbappé FOR SALE starting from today. ⚠️ #Mbappé Paris Saint-Germain feel Kylian Mbappé wants to leave for free in 2024 — he did not communicate anything yet despite Al Khelaifi’s public statement. PSG decided to EXCLUDE Kylian from Japan tournée. pic.twitter.com/kWvcu1AOzx — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 21, 2023

Mbappe’s clause to extend his current deal from 2024 to 2025 expires at the end of July as he looks to potentially move on from the Ligue 1 champions.

As it stands, PSG remain committed to their plan of selling Mbappe, if he refuses to agree an extension, as Real Madrid wait in the wings.

PSG have made the move to not include Mbappe in the travelling party, as they push for a decisive step, to confirm a decision from his camp.

Mbappe will remain in Paris and step up talks with his representatives to reach a resolution.