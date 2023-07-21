Carlo Ancelotti frustrated by Brazil questions on Real Madrid tour

Carlo Ancelotti has again looked to move away from speculation over his links with the Brazil national team job.

Ancelotti’s has been heavily linked with taking over the role in 2024 with previous reports in Brazil claiming an agreement has been reached.

However, despite the apparent clarity over Ancelotti’s plans, the veteran Italian has been steadfast in his denial of any solid deal being in place.

Ancelotti’s current Real Madrid contract is up at the end of the 2023/24 season and he is openminded over the next step in his stellar career.

After answering questions on the subject prior to Real Madrid’s flight to the USA for a preseason tour, the subject remerged in his first press conference in California, and he quickly shut it down.

“We got this out of the way on the first day. We closed it. I’m Real Madrid coach, I’m not going to talk about this matter anymore. I have a contract until June 2024″, as per reports from Marca.

Ancelotti’s firm response is likely to reduce the rate of questions, but the topic remains on the back burner, as he looks to reignite Real Madrid on the back of an inconsistent 2022/23 campaign.