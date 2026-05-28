Brazil confirm Neymar Junior injury ahead of 2026 World Cup

Neymar Junior was a surprise addition to Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil squad for the upcoming 2026 World Cup, which is being held in North America. And as it turns out, there is a chance that his playing time will be extremely limited, given that he has picked up an injury two weeks before the tournament is due to start.

Neymar has been playing with Santos in recent weeks, as he sought to do everything he could to convince Ancelotti to select him in his 26-man squad. But the defeat to Coritiba last weekend proved to be a step too far for the 34-year-old, as he sustained an injury to his calf.

Initially, Santos expressed that Neymar had not suffered an injury, but following tests with the Brazil national team doctors, it has been ruled that he’s suffered a grade two calf injury, as per the Brazil Football Federation (via Marca).

“Yesterday Neymar had all the medical tests, which ended with an MRI that ended with a grade two injury in the calf. It is expected that in two or three weeks he will be recovered.”

Neymar will miss first Brazil match of 2026 World Cup

Fortunately for Neymar, the injury is not serious enough for him to be ruled out of the entire 2026 World Cup, but an absence of three weeks would mean that he misses Brazil’s opening fixture against Morocco, which is due to take place in New Jersey on the 13th of June. The Selecao’s second match – against Haiti – is six days later, and he would surely be recovered in time to play a part in that one.

It’s definitely not ideal for the former Barcelona man to go into the World Cup with an injury. It may also have ripped up plans that Ancelotti had for the tournament, if it is the case that he saw/sees him as a starter.