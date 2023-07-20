“I’m staying” – Carlo Ancelotti emphatically addresses reports of Brazil agreement

For much of 2023, Carlo Ancelotti’s future at Real Madrid has been the subject of speculation. This is because he has been heavily linked with taking over as Brazil’s head coach, a position that is currently vacant in the interim.

Ancelotti’s contract at Real Madrid expires at the end of next season, and it has appeared that he won’t be renewing, with multiple reports suggesting that he will take over at Brazil next summer.

However, when quizzed on the matter, Ancelotti spoke bullishly, stating that he has no intention of leaving Real Madrid at this stage, as per The Athletic.

“I will never talk about Brazil, or about what is going to happen. I’m the Real Madrid head coach and I’m staying. I will not speak of this matter anymore. I have a contract and I’ll stick with it.

“Renewal? I’m not in a hurry. I have total confidence in this club, let’s see what happens this season.”

It remains to be seen whether this is Ancelotti’s final season in charge at Real Madrid, but if so, he will want to go out having achieved even more success at the club.