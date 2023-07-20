Right-wing Presidential candidate would emulate Emmanuel Macron in Kylian Mbappe deal

Right-wing Presidential candidate Alberto Nunez Feijoo, of the Partido Popular, has said that he sees no issue with intervening in transfers as French President Emmanuel Macron did with Kylian Mbappe.

Elections are due to take place next week in Spain, with Feijoo hoping to take power from the Socialist party and Pedro Sanchez. Feijoo missed the final election debate on Thursday after he was caught lying about pensions live on television earlier in the week – he maintains he was misinformed on the data – but did manage to give an interview to Diario AS.

Feijoo explained that he thought Mbappe should move to Real Madrid at some point.

“Florentino is very, very intelligent and I don’t think he’ll get depressed if he doesn’t sign him, because Real Madrid is more than a player, no matter how good he is. In any case, Mbappe should not end his career without coming to Real Madrid. If I were his representative, I would recommend that he accept the offer.”

The Partido Popular have close links to Florentino Perez, who Feijoo says he knows well, with the Real Madrid President widely assumed to be a major donor to the party.

He also admitted that if it came to it, he would intervene in a deal if he felt that he could have an impact, in the same way Macron did.

“I am not going to criticise Macron, but why not; If I knew the athlete well and could influence his decision, I would not rule him out.”

Feijoo says he is not a Real Madrid fan, rather he supports Deportivo La Coruna and Celta Vigo of his native Galicia (in spite of the fact the two teams are bitter rivals), but did say he thought the new Santiago Bernabeu would be the best stadium in the world.

The area around the Bernabeu, where Feijoo also lives, has long been a stronghold of the Partido Popular, who are set to grant Perez and Real Madrid permission to operate two major car parks underneath the city next to the stadium.