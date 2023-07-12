Real Madrid to secure €561m parking contract next to Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid are set to win the contract for two underground parking lots next to the remodelled Santiago Bernabeu stadium.

The parking lots were proposed to the government by Real Madrid President Florentino Perez according to El Diario, which will consist of the use of public land for 2,000 parking spaces.

The project has been backed by the centre-right Partido Popular, who are in power in the Madrid City Council for some time, and were present when Perez made the proposal. The period for proposals has expired this week, with Real Madrid Estadio the only company to present one. The company 100% owned by Real Madrid CF, with Real Madrid General Director Jose Angel Sanchez also in charge of Real Madrid Estadio.

This proposal has been met with protests from local residents and rival political parties, who point out that the area around the Bernabeu is well-connected by public transport. If Real Madrid Estadio’s offer is accepted, then they would manage the parking lots for the next 40 years, with an estimated profit margin of €561.5m over that period. Aside from the profits, it would obviously give Los Blancos far more space for matchdays and events. The article in question cast doubt on the selection process and the lack of alternative bids, given those numbers.

Perez is closely linked to the Partido Popular, and is rumoured to be a donor for the party. Previously, Real Madrid have faced controversy for the manner in which they acquired the land for their Valdebebas training ground.