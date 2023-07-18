Atletico Madrid Real Madrid

Atletico Madrid set to host Alvaro Morata auction as Serie A interest rises

Atletico Madrid forward Alvaro Morata was never a regular starter for Diego Simeone last season, yet he is fast turning into one of the more sought-after forwards in Europe.

Earlier on Monday, it was reported that Morata was keen on a move to Roma, who were yet to agree a deal with Atletico Madrid. Saudi Arabia has also been posited as an option for some time, and one of the teams keen on him is Al Ettifaq.

Juventus have asked about his situation, while Milan – most closely linked until this week – appear to be very much on the outside looking in at the race.

However late on Monday night, Inter entered the fray, and appear ready to pùt an offer on the table of around €15m, some €5m off Los Colchoneros’ valuation, but still more advanced than other proposals.

Matteo Moretto goes on to say that Atletico Madrid would be quite happy to keep Morata too, and as such will hold out for the €20m fee.

While that may be the case, it would seem to make much more sense for them allow a departure this summer. Now into his thirties, Morata is unlikely to hold more value than he has right now, and yet remains an expendable asset for Simeone. As such, they could use those funds to reinvest elsewhere or in a younger alternative.

Posted by

Tags Al-Ettifaq Alvaro Morata Atletico Madrid Inter Roma Saudi Arabia

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News