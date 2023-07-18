Atletico Madrid set to host Alvaro Morata auction as Serie A interest rises

Atletico Madrid forward Alvaro Morata was never a regular starter for Diego Simeone last season, yet he is fast turning into one of the more sought-after forwards in Europe.

Earlier on Monday, it was reported that Morata was keen on a move to Roma, who were yet to agree a deal with Atletico Madrid. Saudi Arabia has also been posited as an option for some time, and one of the teams keen on him is Al Ettifaq.

🚨| Interest keeps growing for Álvaro Morata from Inter, Roma and two Saudi clubs. He has not given his green light to a single club. He’ll decide in the next days. Atlético want €20m. [🎖️: @FabrizioRomano] — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) July 17, 2023

Juventus have asked about his situation, while Milan – most closely linked until this week – appear to be very much on the outside looking in at the race.

🚨| There is still no official proposal from Inter who are thinking of offering €14/15m, bonuses included. Atlético de Madrid wants €20m fixed. Tomorrow there will be a meeting between the representatives of Morata and Inter. [🎖️: @MatteMoretto] — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) July 17, 2023

However late on Monday night, Inter entered the fray, and appear ready to pùt an offer on the table of around €15m, some €5m off Los Colchoneros’ valuation, but still more advanced than other proposals.

🚨| Summary of the Álvaro Morata situation: • Roma have contacted Atleti to ask about Morata. They will contact his agent within the next 2 days but the operation could be complicated due to the costs. • Inter are in talks with Atleti. The manager really likes Morata, who is… pic.twitter.com/y9uhvtVoar — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) July 17, 2023

Matteo Moretto goes on to say that Atletico Madrid would be quite happy to keep Morata too, and as such will hold out for the €20m fee.

While that may be the case, it would seem to make much more sense for them allow a departure this summer. Now into his thirties, Morata is unlikely to hold more value than he has right now, and yet remains an expendable asset for Simeone. As such, they could use those funds to reinvest elsewhere or in a younger alternative.