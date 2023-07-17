Alvaro Morata’s agent to meet with Roma, agreement thought to be close

Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata is in talks with Serie A giants Roma over a return to Italy, according to multiple reports in Italy.

Morata has been closely associated with a move to Milan or Saudi Arabia, but in recent days the Giallorossi have come into the frame for his signature. Jose Mourinho is ken to bring in a centre-forward after Tammy Abraham suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

According to GdS (via Football Italia), Roma will meet with Morata’s agent today, and move for him if West Ham do not agree to insert an option to buy in their prospective loan for Gianluca Scamacca, rather than make it obligatory. They go on to say that Roma are Morata’s priority after conversations with Paulo Dybala and Mourinho.

Alvaro Morata's agent is in Rome today according to multiple reports in Italy. He is discussing a move to Roma for his client, which will see Morata take a salary cut (€6.5m per year to €4.5m) to facilitate a move. pic.twitter.com/TmUvRdyw0a — Football España (@footballespana_) July 17, 2023

Cds (via Diario AS) say that the deal would be a loan with an obligatory option to buy of €12m, while Il Messagero claim that his release clause will be €12m once Morata pens his agreed extension with Los Colchoneros.

It appears a deal still needs to be reached between Roma and Atletico, but what is clear is that all three parties are open to the deal, and it is merely the numbers to be agreed. Morata played 46 times last season for Diego Simeone, scoring 15 goals, but was never a regular starter.