Real Madrid-Kylian Mbappe move continues to advance as Paris Saint-Germain identify replacement

Real Madrid look as if they are set to wait out the impasse between Kylian Mbappe and Paris Saint-Germain this summer, in hope that a deal can be done. PSG clearly feel an agreement can be found, as they now have an option in mind to replace Mbappe.

According to GdS (via Diario AS), PSG want Napoli striker Victor Osimhen to come in for Mbappe this summer. The Nigerian striker was top scorer in Italy last season, as he fired Napoli to a first Serie A title in over 30 years.

Napoli are expected to demand over €100m for Osimhen, and are keen on Jonathan David of Lille as their own potential substitute for Osimhen.

That fee is unlikely to be an issue for PSG, and more so if they sell Mbappe to Real Madrid. Whether they look to first sell Mbappe or bring in Osimhen could have a major impact on the fees involved for both. The fact that PSG are planning to do a deal for Osimhen though, suggests that they have every intention of following through on their ultimatum to Mbappe.