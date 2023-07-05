PSG Chairman confirms Real Madrid-linked Kylian Mbappe will be sold this summer if he doesn’t sign new contract

Over the last few weeks, Real Madrid have been heavily linked with making a move for Kylian Mbappe. It comes after the French international confirmed his intention to leave Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent next summer.

Mbappe signed a two-year deal, with the option of a third, back in 2022. However, he has stated that he has no intention of triggering his option, which means that he is free to sign a pre-contract agreement with a new club from January.

Real Madrid are prepared to wait until then to agree a deal, which would see Mbappe sign on a free transfer next summer. However, PSG are determined to not sell their star asset for nothing, and their Chairman, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, told Le Parisien (via Fabrizio Romano) that they will look to sell Mbappe this summer if he doesn’t sign a new deal.

“Kylian Mbappe has to decide next week or in two weeks. No more than this. If he does not want to sign a new contract, the door is open. No one is bigger than the club, no player, not even me. It’s very clear.”

Real Madrid had been very content to wait until next season to pick up Mbappe. However, with PSG showing intent to sell him this summer, it could mean that they have to splash out in order to make him their player.