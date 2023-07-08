PSG squad ‘insulted’ by Kylian Mbappe’s ‘dissatisfied’ comments – report

The Kylian Mbappe soap opera at Paris Saint-Germain looks to have a escalated even further this weekend.

The France captain is currently away on holiday in Cameroon ahead of his expected return to preseason training before the end of July.

However, the chances of Mbappe leaving Paris in the coming weeks have increased, amid a growing stand off with club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

Al-Khelaifi has reiterated his stance over the club being ready to sell Mbappe, if he continues to reject a contract extension to 2025, with his current deal running until 2024.

The growing tension has now seeped into the PSG squad ahead of the 2023/24 season as new boss Luis Enrique looks to assess his options.

As per reports from Diario AS, six PSG first team players have revealed their disgust and feeling of being ‘insulted’ following comments from Mbappe in recent interview.

Mbappe claimed he is always ‘dissatisfied’ with his performances at PSG as he constantly wants to improve and the team to win major trophies.

Despite not being a direct jibe at the club, his remarks have not been well received by his teammates, as the transfer drama continues.