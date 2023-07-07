WATCH: UEFA make surprise appearance at running of the bulls amid incredible Osasuna support

UEFA were a surprise guest at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, or the running of the bulls as it is also known. The central square saw one building adorned with banners quoting Osasuna’s protest against UEFA after they were banned from the Conference League.

‘Strong with the weak, weak with the strong’ has been the slogan of their campaign against the UEFA ban. Those banners appeared in Basque, Spanish and English. Osasuna have been suspended from European competition for a year for match-fixing which occurred in 2013 and 2014. The club itself were declared a victim of the incident by the Spanish Courts, and individual members of the board found guilty, but UEFA saw it differently.

Osasuna are now appealing to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, but have been vociferous in their disdain for UEFA.

Osasuna were heavily present at the event as a whole. President Luis Sabalza, manager Jagoba Arrasate and the club captains including David Garcia greeted the masses from the balcony of the town hall.

Osasuna President Luis Sabalza sends fans wild from the balcony of the town hall, accompanied by David Garcia and Jagoba Arrasate. Yesterday the San Fermin festival was celebrated in Pamplona – 'Osasuna never give in. Aupa Osasuna'. 📹@osasuna_en pic.twitter.com/VNFEnqn5pL — Football España (@footballespana_) July 7, 2023

Sabalza sent those masses into a frenzy after a short speech, stating ‘We will never give in, Aupa Osasuna‘. San Fermin is the patron saint of the area, and there is a grotto in homage to him by the side of the pitch at El Sadar.

Los Rojillo have been heavily involved with the city and the fans this year especially, after their heroic cup run, and then their now defunct qualification for the Conference League. While their hopes of European football are slim, their connection with the Pamplona has rarely been stronger.