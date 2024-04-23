Spain defender at risk of missing Euro 2024 after picking up hamstring injury

Recently, Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente remarked that he has almost finished finalising his squad for this summer’s European Championship. La Roja are considered to be one of the leading contenders to win the competition, and they will take a strong squad to Germany in their pursuit of success.

One area that de la Fuente may not have decided upon is that centre-back. Aymeric Laporte, Pau Cubarsi and Robin Le Normand are expected to be nailed-on to go, but the final spot is up for grabs. Pau Torres is an option, as are Dani Vivian and David Garcia – however, the latter’s chances of going could now have gone up in smoke.

Garcia missed the last international break due to injury, and he has now picked up another issue. He sustained a hamstring injury during Osasuna’s defeat to Rayo Vallecano at the weekend, and Marca have reported that he will miss the remainder of the season as a result. He is also doubtful for Euro 2024.

It would be a big blow for Garcia to miss out, as he is a very deserving candidate to go to Germany this summer. It does mean that this centre-back spot in the Spain squad is more up-for-grabs.