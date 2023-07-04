Athletic Club Osasuna

UEFA uphold decision to exclude Osasuna from next season’s Europa Conference League

Last month, UEFA’s Control, Ethics and Discipline committee recommended that Osasuna be barred from next season’s Europa Conference League.

This came after an investigation into cases of match-fixing that took place between 2012 and 2014, in which members of Los Rojillos’ board from back then were found guilty of earlier this year. However, UEFA were looking to discover whether the club itself were also involved.

They deemed that Osasuna had been, which has led to their exclusion from the third tier of European competition, which they qualified for after finishing seventh in LaLiga last season.

Unsurprisingly, Osasuna appealed the decision, but as they have now reported via an official statement, UEFA have turned that down, meaning that the decision stands. However, the case can still be taken to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Osasuna have confirmed that they will take the matter further, as they look to take their place in Europe. However, as things stand, Athletic Club will instead be Spain’s participant in next season’s Europa Conference League.

