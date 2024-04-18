Barcelona fined by UEFA for racist behaviour from fans

Barcelona have been fined by UEFA for the behaviour of their fans during the Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain, specifically in the first leg in Paris. In total, they must pay at least €32k for a serious of motives.

The Appeals Committee, as per Marca, have dictated that Barcelona are fined €2k for the lighting of flares, €5k for damages, that they get in contact with PSG in a period of 30 days in order to pay for the repair of seats, and €25k for the racist behaviour of their fans. In addition, Barcelona will be banned from selling tickets to their fans for away games in Europe, although this is a suspended sentence for the next year – if another infraction occurs, then it will come into force.

🚨 Barcelona have opened contract talks with Marc Casadó with the objective of reaching an agreement until 2027. @FabrizioRomano pic.twitter.com/fFCUMfDFHr — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 18, 2024

It is not the first time that Barcelona have fallen foul of UEFA, or their fans have been caught saying racial slurs. Just weeks ago ahead of their clash with Napoli, there were lamentable racist chants aimed at Real Madrid player Vinicius Junior, while for a number of year UEFA fined Barcelona for their fans displaying ‘political symbols’. Their draconian measures considered the Senyera – the flag of the Catalan community, and the Estelada, associated with Catalan independence, as a political statement by the club.