Ronald Koeman questions Barcelona move for Ilkay Gundogan

Former Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has issued a jibe at the club over their move to sign Ilkay Gundogan.

La Blaugrana highlighted the Germany international as a key transfer target at the start of the summer after he captained Manchester City to a trophy treble at the end of 2022/23.

Despite City’s attempts to retain him at the Etihad Stadium, Gundogan opted to accept Barcelona’s free transfer offer, and sign a two-year contract in Catalonia.

Gundogan’s arrival is viewed as bringing experience into a team, which despite a superb La Liga title win last season, lack veterans after the exits of Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.

The deal also continues Barcelona’s recent transfer pattern of signing established players for free as their previous contracts expire at other European sides.

However, despite the plan looking to be clear, Koeman believes Barcelona are not following a coherent path by bringing in this type of player.

“Gundogan is a great player, but he should have been signed earlier in his career. For a club that’s looking to the future… these are signings for the next two or three years”, as per reports from Marca.

“He’s a great professional but it’s short term. You cannot sign two or three players at these ages every season, you have to work to the future. Signing a 22-year-old player is better than one of 33 or 34.”