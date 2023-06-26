Barcelona

Barcelona confirm signing of Ilkay Gundogan on two-year deal from Manchester City

Barcelona have confirmed the signing of Ilkay Gundogan from Manchester City, with the 32-year-old signing an initial two-year deal.

That contract will have a €400m buyout clause and an option for a third year in the contract too. Gundogan joins from City having captained them to their first ever Champions League triumph.

The Blaugrana receive a veteran player that will join the club just months ahead of his 33rd birthday, but is arguably playing his best football currently.

Gundogan should provide a jump in quality in the midfield for Barcelona, where he will likely take a starting role immediately. Currently Gundogan profiles as a first-choice option along with Pedri, with Frenkie de Jong, Gavi and Franck Kessie all competing for minutes too.

Given his versatility, Gundogan could come in and replace Sergio  Busquets as the deepest midfielder, although some would argue that he is more effective further forward now. It’s a signing that will be celebrated in Barcelona, managing to attract one of the best midfielders in the world on a free transfer.

