Manchester City star emerges as key Real Madrid target – Florentino Perez behind deal

Real Madrid have an array of excellent options in the middle of the pitch as things stand, but that will not stop Florentino Perez looking to bring in the best and the brightest. Their latest target would see them cherry-pick perhaps the finest in his position in world football, and a key player for European rivals Manchester City – Rodri Hernandez.

The Spanish midfielder scored the winning goal in the Champions League final, and in recent months has even received Ballon d’Or shouts for his performances last season. According to Joan Fontes, Manchester City Sporting Director Txiki Begiristain has explained to people close to him that Real Madrid President Florentino Perez has set his sights on Rodri. Los Blancos could move for him either this summer or next, to take their midfield up another level.

Antes de su partida del City, Txiki Begiristain ha deslizado a algunos allegados que Rodri es el jugador elegido por Florentino Pérez para reforzar la medular del @realmadrid esta o la próxima temporada. pic.twitter.com/G8UqjPW1VM — Dongcast (@JoanFontes) April 23, 2024

Rodri would be a departure from their recent transfer strategy, in the fact that he is already 27 years old, and still has three years remaining on his deal. However with Luka Modric on the way out of Real Madrid this summer or next, and little certainty on the future of Toni Kroos beyond next season, it is understandable that they may want to bring in a big name to replace the German metronome. It would be something of a surprise if Los Blancos made another major move this summer, if indeed they do pursue Alphonso Davies, Kylian Mbappe and sign Endrick Felipe.