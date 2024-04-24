Barcelona Getafe

Spanish Sporting Director interested in Manchester City job if Txiki Begiristain exits

Manchester City may or many not need be embarking on a new era in the coming two seasons, but they have started preparations. As a result, the rat race for a position at one of the most well-oiled football machines in football has begun.

With Pep Guardiola’s contract up in 2025, Girona manager Michel Sanchez has already started learning English in case he should be considered the man to take over from the Barcelona legend. However another former Barcelona figure, Txiki Begiristain, could be on his way out before Guardiola.

That much was reported recently, but now Joan Fontes has explained that Al-Ittihad Sporting Director Ramon Planes is looking to position himself to take over from Begiristain, in the event the job comes up.

Planes has a strong track record, most famously for bringing Pedri and Ronald Araujo to Barcelona after years as one of the top scouts in Spain. Since leaving Barcelona, he has bounced around, joining Getafe for a season before moving to Real Betis to replace Antonio Cordon just over a year ago. He would then depart Betis less than a year later, joining Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad.

