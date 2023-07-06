Vinicius Junior pokes fun at Barcelona as he welcomes Arda Guler to Real Madrid

On Thursday, Real Madrid announced the signing of Arda Guler from Fenerbahce. The 18-year-old, who has been likened to Lionel Messi due to their similar playstyles, has signed a six-year contract at the club.

Guler had been the subject of intense speculation over the last couple of weeks, with a number of top clubs coveting his signature. Barcelona were one of those, and it had looked likely that he would be heading to Catalonia.

Instead, Guler opted for Real Madrid earlier this week, and a deal has been quickly completed. The youngster has been welcomed to the club by a few of his new teammates, one of which is Vinicius Junior.

The Brazilian couldn’t resist poking fun at Barcelona over their failed attempts to sign Guler, highlighting a recurring trend of players opting to join Real Madrid over their El Clasico rivals.

Uno más que elige el más grande 🤍😍 https://t.co/wKvfpiBmuJ — Vini Jr. (@vinijr) July 6, 2023

Barcelona previously had interest in Vinicius himself, as well as Rodrygo and Endrick, before they all joined Real Madrid. It is certainly an area that Los Blancos have had the better of their bitter rivals over the last few years.