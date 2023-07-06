Real Madrid seal deal for Arda Guler – Fenerbahce publish transfer figures

Real Madrid have confirmed the signing of exciting 18-year-old talent Arda Guler.

The Turkish international moves to Los Blancos on a deal that could be worth in excess of €30m for Fenerbahce, without commissions, who published the details of the signing. Los Blancos will spend €20m initially, with €10m available in bonuses – they will also retain 20% of any future sale of Guler.

He signs a six-year deal with Real Madrid, who continue their impressive signing of Europe’s most promising stars, having brought back Fran Garcia and Brahim Diaz, and brought in Jude Bellingham and now Guler.

Capable of operating out wide on the right, or from the middle of the park, Guler mixes a technically gifted left-foot, vision and excellent close control. He will go into the first team immediately and compete with the likes of Brahim for minutes.

In total, Guler has played 51 times for Fenerbahce, scoring 9 goals and assisting 12, while he has already opened his account in his four Turkey caps.

Image via Tolga Adanali/Depo Photos via ZUMA Press Wire