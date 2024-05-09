Real Madrid ticket information and prices released for Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund

Real Madrid will travel to England to face Borussia Dortmund in the final of the Champions League at Wembley on the first of June. Los Blancos will have 25,000 fans with them London, while UEFA will have 26,600 there, in sponsors and connected people.

The ticket information has been revealed by Cadena Cope, and UEFA will hold more tickets than either of the teams involved, with both receiving 25,000. UEFA will then sell 10,000 tickets on their own website, and 26,600 are unaccounted for, but no doubt will be distributed by UEFA to sponsors.

The tickets for the teams will be set at €70 as part of UEFA’s ‘fan’s first’ scheme, while the rest are set in three different categories, and will be sold at €186, €500 and €710.

Once again the idea that UEFA prioritise the wealthy and the well-connected over the average football fan has collected further evidence. Equally, Real Madrid are similarly guilty, with their ticket prices 694% more expensive than tickets for Borussia Dortmund’s semi-final.