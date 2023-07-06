Atletico Madrid chief confirms signing but cools reports of exit

Atletico Madrid CEO Enrique Cerezo has confirmed that they will sign Cesar Azpilicueta this week from Chelsea.

The 33-year-old appears set to join Atletico on a free, and will sign a two-year deal with Los Colchoneros, which Cerezo confirmed to Cadena Cope. Azpilicueta is set to be presented officially on Friday.

🔴⚪️ Enrique Cerezo, en el micrófono de @DaniBlanquez_ para @deportescope 🧐 “De lo de @AlvaroMorata no tenemos ninguna noticia. Pero no creo que se marche a Italia” ✍🏻 “A @CesarAzpi se le firmará y se le presentará el viernes" 📻 #PartidazoCOPE pic.twitter.com/D9QYlBkEu2 — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) July 6, 2023

However he did cool rumours of an exit for Alvaro Morata. The Spanish international forward has been heavily linked with a move despite recently renewing his contract. Milan and Saudi Arabia have been posited as potential destinations, but Cerezo didn’t see one of them coming off.

“On Morata I have no news. I don’t think he will go to Italy,” he explained.

The 30-year-old striker was not first choice for Atletico last season, and both parties would perhaps be open to a move if the right terms were on the table.

Meanwhile Azpilicueta adds more experience to backline where he will have to compete for his spot. Nahuel Molina is the starting right-back, while Mario Hermoso, Caglar Soyuncu, Stefan Savic and Jose Maria Gimenez are all in contention at centre-back.