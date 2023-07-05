Atletico Madrid

AC Milan cool interest in Alvaro Morata despite Atletico Madrid striker’s willingness to join

Over the last few weeks, Alvaro Morata has been linked with a move away from Atletico Madrid, despite having only recently signed a new three-year contract at the club.

Morata has attracted interest from AC Milan, as well as two clubs in Saudi Arabia. The Italian giants had been very interested in signing the Spanish international striker, with reports that they are in advanced negotiations with his representatives.

As reported by El Partidazo de COPE, Morata is very keen on a move to Milan, and an agreement could be reached in the next few days. He is also not interested in joining any Saudi Arabian sides.

Despite this, Calciomercato’s Daniele Longo has remarked that Milan have cooled their interest in Morata for the time being, instead prioritising the signing of a younger forward. However, they could re-activate the deal later this summer.

It could be that Morata is stuck in limbo at Atletico Madrid for the time being, although he is expected to be a part of Diego Simeone’s plans for next season. For the time being anyway, a departure looks to be unlikely.

