Bayern Munich to open talks with Valencia for 22-year-old star this week

Bayern Munich are set to move for Georgian star Giorgi Mamardashvili this week, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Valencia goalkeeper, who won the number one spot unexpectedly two seasons ago, is a target for Bayern, as they look for a long-term successor to Manuel Neuer. The 37-year-old German icon is recovering from a serious knee injury, and replacements Yann Sommer and Alexander Nubel do not intend to sit on the bench during the final years of Neuer’s career.

Mamardashvili has risen to prominence off the back of a series of incredible saves for Los Che, and is not regarded as one of the most talented young goalkeepers in Europe. Romano says that personal terms will not be an obstacle in the deal, with Mamardashvili keen to make it happen.

Bayern are expected to open concrete talks for Giorgi Mamardashvili in the next days. 🔴🇬🇪 #FCBayern He’s understood to be keen on the move at Bayern. Club still busy with Harry Kane as top priority target but Georgian GK is in the list, waiting for Valencia. pic.twitter.com/FQKSWTR8fk — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 5, 2023

Previous reports have put a €25m price tag on Mamardashvili‘s head, as Valencia look to continue balancing their accounts with the sales of their best players. The Georgian shot-stopper is tipped to be the latest – that price tag shouldn’t be too much of an issue for Bayern.

If Mamardashvili does leave, Ruben Baraja has Cristian Rivero and veteran Jaume Domenech to call on behind him. The latter has occupied the number one spot at various points, and it would be no surprise if he did again, as the cheapest option for Los Che.